Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Centre has approved about 40 specialized cancer institutes across the country, out of which many hospitals have already started providing services, while also adding that over 200 new medical colleges have been built in the past eight years.

The remarks of the Prime Minister came after inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mohali.

"The government has approved about 40 specialized cancer institutes across the country, out of which many hospitals have already started providing services. As much as it is necessary to build a hospital, it is equally important to have a sufficient number of good doctors, and other paramedics. Before 2014, there were less than 400 medical colleges in the country. That is, less than 400 medical colleges in 70 years. At the same time, in the last 8 years, more than 200 new medical colleges have been built in the country," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that at a time, there were only 7 AIIMS in the country but that number has gone up to 21 now.

PM Modi underlined the importance of modern technology in the medical sector and said that it is happening for the first time that modern technology was being incorporated into the sector on such a large scale.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the upcoming 5G services in India and said that it would bring about a "revolutionary" change in teleconsultation in remote areas.

"For the first time, modern technology was being incorporated into the health sector on such a large scale. Due to the facilities like telemedicine and teleconsultation, even a person from distant villages is able to take preliminary consultation with doctors in the cities. Now, Made-In-India 5G services are launching in India. It will make a revolutionary change in the remote healthcare sector," he said.

The Prime Minister also had a message for the cancer patients and their families.

"I want to say this to the cancer patients and their families, Cancer se darne ki nahi, ladne ki zarurat hai (There is a need to fight against Cancer, not getting scared of it). Its treatment is possible," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated 'Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre' to the Nation in Punjab's Mohali district, in an endeavour to provide world-class Cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring States and UTs.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann felicitated PM Modi at the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

The cancer Hospital is a tertiary care hospital of a 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy and Bone marrow transplant.

The Hospital will function like a 'hub' of cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100 bedded hospital in Sangrur.

The Prime Minister is on a one-day visit to Haryana and Punjab. (ANI)

