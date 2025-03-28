New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that his government is committed to Bihar's all-round development following the inclusion of the state's Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (PMKSY-AIBP).

After the Union Cabinet headed by him took the decision, PM Modi said the scheme will provide water for irrigating a large area and boosting the income of farmers.

The project envisages diversion of a part of surplus Kosi river water for extending irrigation to Mahananda basin in Bihar by remodelling existing Eastern Kosi Main Canal.

Referring to the Cabinet's approval for a four-lane greenfield and brownfield Patna-Arrah-Sasaram corridor, he said it is a great news for the people of the state and will encourage economic growth and reduce traffic congestion as well.

He said on X, "Boosting Bihar's progress!" Reacting to another decision, the prime minister said, "A strong impetus to self-reliance and making India a hub for electronics component manufacturing! The Cabinet approval for Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme will attract investments and boost job creation. It will encourage innovation as well."

The approval for fertiliser subsidy will ensure food security, he added.

