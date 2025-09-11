Tehri Lake (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of India yesterday signed a $126.42 million loan agreement to promote rural development through sustainable and climate-resilient tourism in the Tehri Lake region of Uttarakhand, as per a press release by Ministry of Finance.

The signatories to the Sustainable, Inclusive, and Climate-Resilient Tourism Development at Tehri Lake Area Project were Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance for the Government of India, and Kai Wei Yeo, Officer-in-Charge, India Resident Mission, for ADB.

Also Read | 'Vote Chori' Row: BJP Launches Fresh Salvo at LoP Rahul Gandhi, Says 'Vote Theft PDFs Shown by Congress Leader Were Made in Myanmar' (Watch Videos).

"The ADB loan supports the Government of Uttarakhand's policy to position the state as a diversified, all-weather tourism destination, with Tehri Lake identified as a priority area for development," said Ms. Mukherjee after signing the loan agreement.

"The project showcases a model for sustainable tourism anchored around a hydropower lake by adopting a multisector approach to generate jobs, diversify income, and build climate resilience," Yeo said.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Series Launch and Discounts on Older Models Expected To Drive Apple's India Shipments to a Record 14-15 Million Units in 2025, Say Industry Experts.

According to the press release, the project targets the Tehri Garhwal District, one of Uttarakhand's most climate-vulnerable and economically disadvantaged regions. It aims to benefit over 87,000 residents and 2.7 million annual visitors through improved tourism planning, upgraded infrastructure, enhanced sanitation and waste management, and disaster preparedness.

Key interventions include institutional strengthening, climate-resilient infrastructure, nature-based solutions to mitigate landslide and flood risks, and inclusive tourism services led by women, youth, and the private sector.

Notable features include a livelihood matching grant program to support tourism led by women, youth, and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, universal access design including for persons with disability, and a women-led disaster risk management initiative in pilot villages. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)