New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Law and Justice on Thursday informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that as per record, no such resolution has been received by the government to create a Legislative Council in Odisha.

Kiran Rijiju in a written reply to Upper house on the question of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya "Whether Odisha Legislative Assembly has adopted a unanimous resolution for the creation of Legislative Council and whether Central Government would move to create such council under Article 169 of the Constitution, if so, by when, and if not, the reasons therefor?" said, "As per record, no such resolution has been received by the Government. However, the information is being collected from the State Government of Odisha asregards to the adoption of the resolution."

Union Law Minister Rijiju also inform Rajya Sabha that State Legislative Councils currently exist in six States, namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Union Law Minister further informed Rajya Sabha that states that had adopted the resolution for the creation of Legislative Councils, namely are Assam, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

