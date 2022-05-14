Amethi (UP), May 14 (PTI) An UP government official and a village head were booked for committing alleged cruelty against cows in the village cowshed by not providing an adequate amount of fodder to the bovine, an official said on Saturday.

Amethi District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra said Assistant Development Officer (Panchayat) Deendayal Dubey and Chanderiya village head Mohammad Tufail were booked after an inspection of the village cow shelter in the Sangrampur block of the district.

The two were booked under various provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty against Animal Act, he said.

The district magistrate said on the inspection report by the area nodal officer, show-cause notices also have been issued to various officials including Chief Veterinary Officer J P Singh of the district.

During the inspection, it was found that the available fodder was insufficient for the cattle there, he said.

"It was also reported by the nodal officer that the animals were not given the required amount of fodder," he added.

