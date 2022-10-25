New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday the government had earned Rs 254.21 crore from scrap disposal as he reviewed the progress after three weeks of Special Campaign 2.0 being implemented in all government offices of India.

In addition, 3,05,268 public grievances have been redressed, 5,416 MPs' references replied and 588 rules eased, Singh said on Tuesday.

The Special Campaign 2.0, being undertaken from October 2-31, has completed two weeks of implementation. In the period October 2-25, Special Campaign 2.0 has been implemented in remote outstation offices, foreign missions and posts, attached and subordinate offices and citizen-centric 'swachhata' initiatives.

The Special Campaign 2.0 in its third week, was holistic in size and scale and had witnessed widespread participation from thousands of officials and citizens who came together create a movement for Swachhata in government offices.

Cabinet ministers, ministers of state and secretaries participated in the Campaign, providing leadership and guidance in implementation. In three weeks, the department of posts has conducted the cleanliness campaign in 17,767 post offices, the Ministry of Railways has conducted in 7028 railway stations, department of pharmaceuticals in 5,974 campaign sites, department of defence in 4,578 campaign sites and the ministry of home affairs in 4,896 campaign sites.

Sources aware of the developments told ANI, "We are still awaiting the final figures since the portal closes in the first week of November."

Another source informed ANI that, "as of now the biggest contributor to the sale of scrap is concerned, the Ministry of Defence has accounted for 60 per cent of the revenue earned out of this drive. But also very interesting that India's lifeline -- Railways -- is yet to submit its figure and that is expected to be a big contribution in that way."

The progress of Special Campaign 2.0 is monitored on a dedicated portal www.pgportal.gov.in on a daily basis. Nodal Officers have been appointed in all ministries/ departments who monitor work undertaken by field offices. The Campaign is reviewed on a weekly basis by secretaries to the government of India. The progress of the Campaign has been widely reported in social media with over 10,000 social media tweets by ministries/departments. (ANI)

