Bareilly, Oct 25: Three minor children drowned while taking a bath in a pond here on Tuesday, police said.

Additional District Magistrate Santosh Bahadur Singh said three labourers were working in an agriculture field at Milak Aliganj village in the Bhojipura area and their children had gone to give them their meal. Uttar Pradesh Accident: Four Killed After Two Bikes Collide in Gorakhpur.

When the children were returning, they started taking a bath in the pond and drowned, Singh said.

The dead were identified as Ashish (8), Sumit (7) and Lav Sagar (7), he said.

People grazing goats in the area informed local villagers about the drowning, after which the children were fished out and taken to a medical college in Bareilly, where doctors declared them dead, the ADM said.

