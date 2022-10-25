Chennai, Oct 25: Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been invoked against the accused in the Coimbatore car blast case that took place on Sunday early morning, killing the driver instantly, officials said on Tuesday.

The developed came after 75 kg of explosive material were seized from the homes of all the accused, including deceased Jameesha Mubin. Tamil Nadu: Gas Cylinder Explodes in Car in Coimbatore, One Person Charred to Death.

Five youths - Mohammed Talka, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Navas Ismail, Mohammed Riyas, and Firoze Ismail were arrested. Talka is the son of Nawas Khan, brother of the founder of Al Uma and 1998 Coimbatore serial blast accused, S.A. Basha.

Te car blast took place when one of the two gas cylinders in the car exploded. However, at tthe site of the blast near the Sangameswaran temple in Ukkadam street, police recovered marbles and nails strewn around. Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ Despite Recording Lowest Pollution in 5 Years; Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan Record ‘Poor’ AQI Post Diwali.

The NIA had, in 2019, interrogated Mubin after it was revealed that he was a Facebook friend of Sri Lankan Islamic cleric Zahran Hashim, considered the mastermind of the Easter day bombing in the island nation. Hashim was the leader of the National Thowheed Jamaath and based in south India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2022 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).