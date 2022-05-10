Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) Ruling Congress legislator Divya Maderna Tuesday questioned the working of the Rajasthan police and demanded swift action after a 23-year-old woman lodged a rape case against son of state minister Mahesh Joshi.

"The DGP and Rajasthan police should also immediately provide security cover to the victim and her family as her native residence is in Rajasthan. Our Govt is very sensitive but the police need to take swift action. As this case has raised questions on the working of Raj Police," the Osian MLA tweeted.

The FIR against the state public health and engineering department minister's son Rohit Joshi was lodged in Delhi by the woman, who alleged that she was raped multiple times over a year.

After lodging a zero FIR, the Delhi Police said they informed about it to the Rajasthan Police which will conduct further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also started the process to convert the zero FIR into the regular one as th complaint also mentions that alleged sexual assault happened in an area under Delhi's Sadar Bazar police station jurisdiction.

