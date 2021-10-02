Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 (PTI) The Kerala government is taking all possible steps to reduce the man-animal conflict in the state after considering the suggestions put forth by environmentalists, farmers and the general public, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

At the online statewide inauguration of the national wildlife week celebrations, Vijayan said the government has formed 204 public committees in districts that share border with forests to deal with the issues related to man-animal conflict.

The chief minister said the government was trying to implement a solution to end the conflict by seeking suggestions from farmers organisations, environmentalists, people's representatives and the general public.

"We are taking steps to keep the wild animals inside the forest and to keep them away from entering human habitat. We have formed 204 public committees including forest officials, people's representatives and locals in districts which share their borders with forests," he said.

Vijayan said in areas where wild animals are likely to enter the human habitat, the government has used innovative biological defenses like palmyra tree walls, in addition to barbed wire fences powered by solar energy, rail fences, elephant walls, trenches, crash guards and rope fencing.

He said mobile application 'Sarpa' is a first of its kind in the country.

"The app is used for the protection of snakes and the safety of the people. Forest department accredited snake rescuers are registered in the app," Vijayan said.

The process of removing eucalyptus and acacia trees from the social forestry regions in the state is going on, Vijayan said, adding that natural and endemic trees will be planted to create natural forest.

