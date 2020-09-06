Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) A government school headmaster was killed on Sunday during a scuffle with his neighbours over a land dispute in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said.

Mohammad Younis, 52, was hit on the head during the scuffle at village Qasba, they said.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Receives Threat Call, Alleged Dawood Gang Member Says His Matoshree Residence in Mumbai Will be ‘Blown Up’.

Police have registered a case and arrested two persons so far.

The body was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the police said.

Also Read | Begging in Trains to be Allowed? Ministry of Railways Dismisses Reports, Says No Such Proposal In Consideration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)