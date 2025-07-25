Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government will make every possible effort to develop a robust semiconductor ecosystem in the state.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of the semiconductor industry here, the Chief Minister assured the industry of full support and cooperation, including the establishment of a dedicated semiconductor park in and around Mohali.

He said Punjab offers a conducive industrial environment, a skilled workforce, and ample resources, making it an ideal destination for semiconductor investments.

The industry, Bhagwant Mann noted, will not only spur industrial growth but also create significant employment opportunities for the youth.

Mann emphasised the vital role semiconductor chips play in modern technology, stating that they are essential components in virtually all electronic devices.

He added that semiconductors enable a wide range of functionalities from basic computation to advanced technologies. Mann highlighted the vast potential of the semiconductor industry, noting that it is currently experiencing an impressive annual growth.

