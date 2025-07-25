New Delhi, July 25: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed 138 projects, including air to surface missile 'Dhruvastra', anti-drone air-defence system and high-speed expendable aerial target 'Abhyas' during the last three years, the government said on Friday.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha. In his response, he also shared a tabulated year-wise data and cost incurred. From January 1 to December in 2023, 48 projects were completed; from January 1 to December in 2024, 60 projects were completed; and from January 1 till date in 2025, 30 projects were completed.

In a statement later, the ministry of defence said during the last three years, the "DRDO was sanctioned projects worth Rs 29,558.66 crore". Seth said some of the major projects completed inlcude -- "Nag Mk-2, Astra Mk-2, Dhruvastra-Air to Surface Missile, Anti-Tank Guided Missile for MBT Arjun MK-II, Solid Fuel Ducted Rocket Ramjet Technology for Air Launched Tactical Missiles, Anti-Drone Air-Defence System", among others.

In a separate query, the defence ministry was asked whether the government has approved the new "deep-tech and cutting-edge policies under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) Scheme. "Yes, sir. An additional grant or corpus of Rs 500 cr has been approved by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri to cater for deep-tech and cutting edge projects as separate verticals under TDF," he said

"The process of the selection and identification of deep-tech projects has been initiated. Currently, nine projects are launched under this initiative by TDF and nine industries are engaged in four projects sanctioned through DIA-CoEs (DRDO Industry-Academia Centres of Excellence) under the Grants in Aid Scheme of DRDO," the minister said.

