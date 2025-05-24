New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Assam government, with the active support of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken comprehensive steps to transform the vision of Viksit Assam, according to an official statement. Speaking at the 10th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047' in New Delhi, CM Sarma said, "The pursuit of a Viksit Assam has long been a cherished aspiration of our people. The Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat presents us with an opportunity to transform that aspiration into reality and reclaim and rejuvenate the rich legacy of a prosperous Assam".

He said that guided by the Prime Minister's vision, the Government of Assam has embarked on a transformative journey, nurturing the ambitious goal of making India the second-largest economy.

"From exports and innovation to digital infrastructure, from railways to rocket launches, India is scripting a new chapter of progress," CM said in an official statement.

Therefore, he called for collective efforts that incorporate each state's strength, innovation, and inclusive progress to fulfil the vision of Viksit Bharat. Given the state of development of Assam before independence, CM Sarma said that before independence, Assam was a land of prosperity, with a per capita income higher than the national average.

"The state's premium tea exports had already gained global recognition. Assam enjoyed robust connectivity with the global economy--railway lines connected Dibrugarh to Chittagong by 1904, and the Brahmaputra served as a vital waterway linking Assam to ports like Chittagong. The state was firmly positioned as a hub of international trade," he said in the release.

CM also said that, however, the partition of India in 1947 severed these arteries overnight. Assam was left with only a narrow and vulnerable lifeline--the Siliguri Chicken Neck--connecting it to the rest of India.

"The Chittagong Hill Tracts, despite a population that was over 97 per cent non-Muslim, were awarded to East Pakistan. On August 15, 1947, Chakma leaders hoisted the Indian flag in Rangamati, hoping to join India. However, the allocation of Chittagong to East Pakistan dashed those hopes. Despite their appeals, Pandit Nehru declined to intervene. His tacit acceptance of this decision dealt a significant and lasting blow to the Northeast's access to global trade. Again, in 1971, during the creation of Bangladesh, Indira Gandhi had a historic opportunity to negotiate a broader and more secure geographical corridor to the Northeast. Despite her decisive leadership in securing Bangladesh's liberation, this moment too passed without seizing that strategic opportunity. These were pivotal junctures where bold leadership could have altered the trajectory of Assam and the Northeast. Instead, the region was let down by the political leadership of the time," he said.

"Today, under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Assam and other North Eastern states are no longer considered the prisoners of history. Assam is reclaiming its rightful role as a gateway to Southeast Asia, reviving inland waterways, restoring connectivity and building infrastructure that will reposition Assam as a dynamic economic frontier of Viksit Bharat," CM said.

To truly unlock the region's promise, the CM said, "We must implement dedicated transport and logistics corridors, revival of inland waterways and critical railway infrastructure, freight subsidies and long-haul incentives for industries, affordable and reliable power with appropriate cost equalisation mechanisms."

In an official statement, he said that Assam and the Northeast are not peripheral--they are strategic, economic, and cultural frontiers. They are the gateways to Southeast Asia, rich in human capital and opportunity.

He said, "Let us correct the failures of past political vision with bold policy clarity today. Let us match the Prime Minister's commitment with institutional responsiveness and replace inertia with action."

Speaking on the importance of Viksit Assam for Viksit Bharat, CM Sarma said that the State government has taken decisive steps to build a prosperous, empowered and self-reliant Assam.

He further said that the state currently boast of a robust Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of USD 68.7 billion, with a remarkable 19 per cent growth recorded in the last fiscal year and an impressive 17.8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past three years.

Moreover, elaborating the government's strategy for Viksit Assam, the CM said, "We have identified several key sectors like tourism, textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, hydrocarbons, agriculture and infrastructure. We are also investing in future-oriented domains like new-age skills, green jobs and the circular economy."

Sarma on the occasion sought sustained guidance of the Prime Minister and cooperation of the Council to bring the vision of a Viksit Assam to life setting new benchmarks of progress and prosperity in the state.

It may be noted that the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the attendance of Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of the states, Lt. Governors, Union Territories, Vice Chairman NITI Aayog, full-time and ex-officio members of NITI Aayog, and special invitees to the Governing Council. (ANI)

