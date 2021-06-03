Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said despite all COVID-19 challenges, the state government has tried to deliver good governance to the people.

He said the government is fulfilling its promises to the people with commitment.

“It is our endeavour that whatever development works are started, are completed within the stipulated time frame,” he said while speaking at a digital programme for the foundation laying of various works in Jodhpur.

He asked officials to ensure that all the projects for which the foundation stone has been laid on Thursday should be completed within the stipulated period.

Gehlot said 40 years ago, Jodhpur was a normal city but it has institutions like AIIMS, IIT, NIFT and the National Law University today.

He said the state government has been facing the crisis of the corona pandemic for over a year but with the support of all sections, the state government has done excellent covid management, a release quoted him as saying.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)