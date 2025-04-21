Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): Fireworks adorned the sky around the Golden Temple in Amritsar, marking the birth anniversary of Sikhism's fifth guru, Guru Arjan Dev.

Visuals from Amritsar showed the area's skyline adorned with bright lights, with the Golden Temple glowing and fireworks surrounding it on Sunday night.

On April 20, devotees flocked to the Golden Temple for the Sikh guru's Gurupurab celebrations. During the Shobha yatra of Sachkhand Shri Darbar Sahib, the deepmala decoration was done by the sangat.

Devotees from far and wide reached the temple since the morning on Sunday to pay obeisance to Darbar Sahib, take a holy bath in the lakh and listen to Gurbani Kirtan.

One of the devotees, Sukhmandeep Singh, told ANI about the beautiful fireworks and how he got a peace of mind after prayer.

"Today they have come to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib, and today is also Guruparv of Sri Guru Arjun Dev. We also saw a beautiful fireworks display at the Golden Temple. My mind has got a lot of peace after paying obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib. We should follow the path shown by Guru Sahib," the devotee said after the prayers.

Guru Arjan Dev is one of the ten Sikh Gurus in the religion. Other nine are Guru Nanak, Guru Angad, Guru Amar Das, Guru Ram Das, Guru Har Gobind, Guru Har Rai, Guru Har Krishan, Guru Tegh Bahadur, and Guru Gobind Singh.

The foundation stone for Sikhism, based upon equality and "seva" was laid down by Guru Nanak but later solidified by his three successors. To put it on a firm foundation, Guru Arjan set out to build Harminder Sahib (Golden Temple) in the exact location where his father had built the clay tank of "Amrit" and also established the town Amritsar around it, according to Khalsa vox.

The temple was built at the lowest level feasible in remembrance of Guru Arjan's advice to his disciples that humility was the highest virtue. The Harminder Sahib has entrances on all four corners of the temple.

The Golden Temple's completion and the creation of the "Adi Granth" are two of Guru Arjan's most significant contributions to the spiritual and material components of Sikhism, according to Khalsa Vox. (ANI)

