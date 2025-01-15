New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Wednesday invoked curbs under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a sharp dip in air quality due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order.

Calm winds, low temperatures and foggy conditions allowed accumulation of pollutants in the region, with the air quality index soaring from 275 on Tuesday to 396 at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Also Read | School Holiday 2025: Winter Break Extended in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Other States Amid Cold Wave, Check Revised Dates Here.

The India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicted that AQI may breach the 400 mark soon.

Accordingly, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to "straightway invoke" all actions under stages 3 and 4 with immediate effect.

Also Read | 'Government Working With Dedication, Spirit of Service': PM Narendra Modi Says During Inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple of ISKCON in Navi Mumbai.

Stage 4 curbs include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi, while Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for essential services under Stage 4.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages – Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)