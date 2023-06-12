New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Greece's air force chief Lieutenant General Themistoklis Bourolias met India's top military brass here and discussed issues of mutual interest and ongoing and new avenues for defence cooperation, officials said on Monday.

Lieutenant General Bourolias, the chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

The Integrated Defence Staff HQ tweeted pictures of the meeting between the visiting dignitary and Gen Chauhan.

They discussed issues of mutual interest, ongoing and new avenues for defence cooperation, and opportunities for Greece to leverage India's vibrant defence industry, it tweeted.

The Army tweeted, "General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with Lieutenant General Themistoklis Bourolias, Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, #HellenicAirForce, #Greece and discussed aspects of mutual interest. #IndianArmy #IndiaGreeceFriendship."

It also shared a photo of the meeting between the two generals on Monday.

In the meeting between Lt Gen Bourolias and Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, bilateral issues of mutual interest and defence cooperation were discussed, the Indian Air Force said.

