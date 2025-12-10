Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 10 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government continues to drive the vision of 'Green Gujarat, Viksit Gujarat'. Over the past three years, Gujarat has undertaken extensive plantation and reforestation efforts to expand green cover, keeping environmental protection a top priority, said an official release.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this approach to sustainable development aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. During the three years, Gujarat has taken several key steps to protect the environment and improve green cover. A notable achievement is the plantation of 1,04,270 hectares of forest land by the Forest Department. Gujarat is also a leading state in implementing the Central Government's MISHTI scheme.

Under the MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes) scheme, Gujarat has planted mangroves across 34,242 hectares, strengthening the mangrove belt along its coastline.

The scheme, launched by the Central Government on June 5, 2023, focuses on restoring and protecting the mangrove ecosystem in coastal states. Its key objectives include promoting mangrove plantation, scientific mapping of mangrove areas, nursery development, hydrology and geographical assessment, public awareness, training, research and the promotion of eco-tourism.

The Gujarat government has made sincere efforts to restore traditional fodder and strengthen forest-based livelihoods. Over the last three years, the state government cultivated 5,000 hectares of grass in the Banni area of Kutch. In addition to departmental grass collection, the government distributed an estimated 52.52 lakh kg of grass free of cost to local communities. During the same period, it distributed 158 lakh bamboo saplings to tribal communities across Gujarat.

The Forest Department increased forest cover by planting trees across 1,04,270 hectares of forest land over the last three years. To increase tree cover outside forest areas, it carried out departmental plantation on 10,213 hectares under Samajik Vanikaran Yojana during the same period. In addition, with support from various Forest Department assistance schemes, farmers across Gujarat planted trees on 1,09,425.60 hectares over the last three years.

Green cover plays a key role in maintaining climate stability, improving soil productivity, supporting biodiversity and strengthening the rural economy. Mangroves, in particular, protect marine life, stabilise coastlines and reduce the impact of natural disasters such as cyclones. Gujarat is committed to protecting the environment and creating a sustainable, green future for generations to come, while focusing on long-term development. To support these efforts, the state government has allocated 3,140 crore to the Forest and Environment Department in the 2025-26 budget. (ANI)

