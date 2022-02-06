Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) A grocery shop owner was injured after two unidentified persons shot at him from point-blank range in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Intruders Killed at International Border in Samba.

The incident took place around 9.15 pm on Saturday when the victim, identified as Chetan Thakkar, aged around 30, was walking towards his home in Kolbad area while carrying Rs 2 lakh cash after closing his shop, they said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: 66.8% Feel Budget Will Strengthen the Economy, Says Report.

Two persons riding a two-wheeler arrived there and allegedly fired three shots at him before fleeing, an official from city police control room said.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the official said.

The Rabodi police have registered a case against the unidentified attackers under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Arms Act, he said, adding that efforts were on to trace the culprits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)