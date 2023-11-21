Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): A group of 100 devotees from Maharashtra's Nagpur reached Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday to offer their prayers to Lord Ram ahead of the consecration program of Ram Lala to be held in January next year.

As per the information from some of the members of the group, named Shiv Garjana Dhol Tasha Pathak, the group is scheduled to perform in the city of Ayodhya.

One of the members of the Shiv Garjana Dhol Tasha Pathak group, Prateik, while speaking to ANI said, "We have come to Ayodhya to offer our prayers to Lord Ram. We have come over here with 100 people."

Speaking about the reason for the visit to Ayodhya with the 100-member group, he said, "A number of generations passed who did not get to see Ram Mandir. We are fortunate that on January 22, 2024, Ram Mandir is going to be established and a magnificent temple is going to be built. Our Dhol Tasha Pathak program is dedicated to Lord Ram to celebrate and welcome this moment."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.

As per reports, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to extend invitations to approximately 10 crore families for the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

A leader from the VHP stated that the event, scheduled for January 22 next year in Ayodhya, will witness the participation of around 4000 prominent representatives from various Hindu traditions, key officials of the Vishwa Parishad, and senior figures from the social, cultural, and creative spheres of the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been invited by Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust members for the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, 2024--a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between 12 noon and 12:45 pm on that day.

Earlier, the General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, informed media that the Trust has also invited 2,500 prominent people from all walks of life, including scientists, Param Vir Chakra awardees and their family members, family members of deceased karsevaks and artistes.

Family members of those who have played a vital role in the Ram temple movement have also been invited. (ANI)

