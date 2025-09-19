Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has significantly reduced GST rates across the country and the revised GST rates will also come into effect in the state from September 22.

He said this will not only provide relief to consumers but also accelerate economic growth, according to a release.

The Finance Department has issued the revised GST rates applicable to major consumer goods and services in the state from September 22. With GST rates reduced on most goods and services, consumers will receive substantial relief during the festive season.

Finance Secretary Dilip Jawalkar informed that in accordance with the decisions taken in the 56th meeting of the GST Council, the Central Government has issued several notifications regarding tax rate revisions.

Subsequently, the Government of Uttarakhand also issued related notifications on September 18, 2025, specifying the revised rates on various goods and services.

This revision will lead to a reduction in the prices of all covered goods, enhancing consumers' purchasing power, which in turn will boost demand and encourage trade and business activities.

The release said that simplification of tax rates will directly benefit the people and have a positive long-term impact on the economy. The objective of these reforms is to provide maximum benefit to the common people, particularly those in the lower and middle-income groups. Farmers and traders are also expected to gain significantly from these tax reforms. (ANI)

