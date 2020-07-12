Surat, Jul 12 (PTI) Padma Shri awardee for 2019 and renowned columnist Nagindas Sanghavi died on Sunday in Surat in Gujarat due to age related problems, his relatives said.

Sanghavi was 100.

Formerly a professor of political science with several colleges under Mumbai University, Sanghavi wrote books on contemporary political issues as well as on Mahatama Gandhi, and his columns in Gujarati newspapers were widely read.

In a tweet in Gujarati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Shree Nagindas Sanghavi was an enlightened writer and thinker. His articles and books had the knowledge of history and philosophy and extraordinary skills of analysis of political events. I am saddened by his demise. My condolences to shocked family and his readers."

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani described Sanghavi as someone who made thorough observations of social life and problems facing the country and world and had the ability to analyse issues in depth.

His death was an immense loss to journalism, Rupani said.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said Sangahvi was one of the finest contemporary writers.

