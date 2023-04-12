Ahmedabad, Apr 12 (PTI) A delegation of all-party MPs from the UK met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

During the meeting with the all-party Parliamentary Group of the British parliament on trade and investment, Patel pitched for Gujarat as the sought-after destination to set up businesses given the availability of logistical infrastructure and investor-friendly atmosphere.

The chief minister also invited the top universities of England to set up their base in Gujarat.

This meeting was organised as part of the Parliamentary Group's visit to India regarding trade and investment between the two countries and Gujarat.

The delegation included eight members of the British Parliament belonging to the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Scottish National Party and Independent Cross Bench of the Parliament.

Patel told the visiting MPs that Gujarat has become a model state for the comprehensive development of the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Gujarat has become the most preferred investment destination due to pro-active policy making, ease of doing business and investor-friendly approach as well as robust industrial and logistics infrastructure,” Patel said.

The chief minister also said Gujarat is ahead of other states in trade, industry, and manufacturing and has become the first choice for foreign investments following the success of Vibrant Summit.

“Once investors choose Gujarat, they settle down in the state and do not go elsewhere,” the CM said as he highlighted the state government's initiatives regarding solar rooftops, green growth, waste to energy and steel plants.

He informed the delegation about the world-class facilities of higher education in Gujarat and sector-specific universities.

Patel requested the best global universities in the UK to set up their campuses in Gift City.

He said the Gujarat Biotechnology University near Gift City has been established in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh in the UK.

