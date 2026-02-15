Amaravati, February 15: Financial assistance and expressions of support continued to pour in from various organisations and political parties for a Muslim vendor from Andhra Pradesh who was allegedly harassed by a group of individuals during the recent Medaram Jatara in neighbouring Telangana. The Minority Rights Protection Committee extended financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to Shaik Shaiksha Vali, the vendor from Kurnool district, who had travelled to the tribal fair to sell traditional sweets.

Vali was selling ‘Kova bun’, a well-known sweet from his region, during the fair held in Telangana’s Mulugu district when a group of YouTubers allegedly forced him to eat the food he was selling to prove he was not committing what they described as “food jihad”. The incident triggered widespread outrage and condemnation from various sections of society, with political parties, social organisations, and community leaders coming forward in support of the vendor. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is part of the ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh, also extended support to Vali. Bareilly: 2 Muslim Boys Harassed by Bajrang Dal at Hindu Friend’s Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations, Fined by UP Police for ‘Disturbing Peace’ (Watch Videos).

State Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said that such divisive and communal behaviour has no place in Telugu society, which has historically stood for harmony, mutual respect, and communal unity. Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy Chairman and Minority Rights Protection Committee State President Farooq Shubli met Vali and handed over financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to him and members of his team. “There is no place for religious hatred in the Telugu states. It is heartening that people from all communities stood in support of Vali following the Medaram Kova bun incident. The coalition government is committed to promoting communal harmony,” he said.

He also urged the government to extend support for the development and promotion of the Kova bun industry, which provides livelihood to several small traders and traditional sweet vendors. Vali and his associates later visited the office of the Minority Rights Protection Committee in Vijayawada and interacted with Shubli and other leaders. Jana Sena Party, another partner in the ruling coalition, also expressed solidarity with the vendor. Jana Sena MLC Nagababu met Vali and provided financial assistance of Rs 25,000, assuring him of continued support.

Nagababu, who is the brother of Jana Sena President and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, said the coalition government stands firmly with small traders and will ensure their protection. He said it was unfortunate that some individuals attempted to create fear and distress for a person engaged in lawful livelihood activities to support his family. “Following the incident, many small traders have expressed concern and anxiety. The vendor shared his distress about being unable to conduct business during Shivaratri due to fear, and we extended financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to support him,” he said. Are Apples Injected With Poison? Is Sticker Used To Hide Injection Hole? As 'Apple Jihad' Viral Video Garners Over 1 Million Views, Here’s a Fact Check.

He added that food safety authorities exist to regulate and monitor food quality, and such incidents should not be viewed through a communal or religious lens. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu also condemned the incident, describing the harassment of the vendor as inhuman and unacceptable. In a post on X, he said that hunger has no caste and self-respect has no religion. He said every individual who works hard to earn a livelihood deserves dignity and respect.

“Harassing a small vendor for social media views and subjecting him to humiliation is deeply condemnable. This cannot be justified under any circumstances. Instead of harassing the poor, society must extend support and encouragement,” he said. He also thanked citizens and social media users who expressed solidarity with the vendor. “Your response has shown that humanity and compassion remain strong. Supporting those in distress is the responsibility of both society and the government. We will continue to stand with the vendor,” he added.

