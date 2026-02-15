Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 15 (ANI): Ima Keithel, the iconic Mothers' Market, remains the emotional and economic heartbeat of Manipur, even as the state navigates one of its most challenging periods.

Believed to be over 500 years old, with some accounts tracing its origins back to the reign of Nongda Lairen Pakhangba nearly two millennia ago, Ima Keithel is often regarded as the world's largest all-women-run market.

For centuries, women from across the hills and valleys of Manipur have gathered here, bringing local produce, handloom items, fish, vegetables, dairy products, and traditional goods. But what makes this market truly extraordinary is not only its history, but also the spirit of coexistence that defines it.

"This market belongs to everyone," says Nirmala, a senior vendor. "It is not only for Meitei, Naga, Kuki or Meitei Muslim. Women from every community come here, sit together and do business happily."

For generations, Ima Keithel has been a space where differences dissolve into shared purpose. Vendors from diverse communities have sold side by side, building bonds stronger than ethnic lines. Even amid the current crisis in the state, many women emphasise that, in the market, they see one another not through the lens of community but as fellow Imas, mothers striving for their families.

Earlier, women from every district would bring their products to the market, creating a vibrant exchange of culture and commerce. "We lived like a family here," Nirmala recalls. "We want to see that picture again fully restored."

Despite the challenges posed by the recent ethnic tensions, many communities continue to participate in the market, maintaining cordial relationships and mutual respect. Vendors say this shared space reflects the real spirit of Manipur, one rooted in coexistence and interdependence.

Inside look into Manipur's women-run market, Ima Keithel, after widespread conflict

Ima Keithel has long been recognised as the backbone of Manipur's local economy. Women here are financially independent, supporting their households and educating their children through their earnings.

Ibemcha, who sells curd, milk and honey, has been trading at the market since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The plot she occupies once belonged to her mother.

"I have been selling here since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the violence began in the state, market activity was strong. However, customer traffic has slowed. This particular plot where I sit was earlier occupied by my mother," she said.

"Before I started coming to the market, I stayed at home and did other work to support my family," she says. "Now, from what I earn here, I can support my family to some extent," she added.

Her story reflects a generational continuity that defines Ima Keithel, daughters inheriting not just space, but strength.

Many elderly vendors proudly state that this market has produced officers, doctors and notable personalities in the state. "This is not just a market; it is a historical place," one vendor says. "The hearts of the people of Manipur are with this market."

Ima Keithel is also deeply intertwined with Manipur's political consciousness. The historic Nupi Lan movements, when women rose against injustice and colonial policies, were led by the very spirit embodied in this market.

"Whenever there is a critical issue in Manipur, women take an active role," Nirmala says. "Women are always at the forefront,"

Today, educated women and even retired professionals are joining the market, blending tradition with modernity. While earlier generations had limited access to formal education, the present generation of Imas represents a changing yet rooted society.

However, vendors acknowledge that the market has undergone visible changes. According to Ibemcha, earlier, there were designated sections for specific products, curd sellers in one area, vegetable vendors in another. "Now everything is mixed together. I wish the system could be organised like before," she says.

Economic challenges have also intensified. Disruptions, including highway blockades, have increased transportation costs, leading to higher prices. Many goods now come from outside the state, reducing the presence of purely local products. As customer flow declines, vendors find it increasingly difficult to maintain steady earnings.

"Prices are rising, customers are fewer, and selling has become harder," Nirmala says.

Despite the hurdles, the women remain determined. For them, preserving Ima Keithel is not only about infrastructure or heritage status, but also about protecting its soul: unity among communities, respect for tradition, and economic self-reliance.

They urge the government to strengthen and organise the market while safeguarding its historical character. More importantly, they call upon the younger generation to carry forward the legacy."We want the younger generation to follow the footsteps of the past Imas," an elderly vendor says. "They must preserve this market and keep its unity alive."

As Manipur seeks healing and harmony, Ima Keithel remains a powerful reminder that when women from all communities sit together, trade together, and stand together, unity is not just an idea; it becomes a living reality. (ANI)

