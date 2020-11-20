Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (PTI) To curb the spike in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government on Friday decided to impose night curfew in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot cities from November 21.

The announcement came as a 57-hour-long weekend curfew came into effect from 9 pm in Ahmedabad city, which will end at 6 am on November 23. The government has already announced a night curfew in Ahmedabad from November 23.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel announced curfew between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am in Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara cities from Saturday.

"The curfew will remain in force until further announcement. I urge citizens to cooperate with authorities to contain the virus," Patel said in a statement.

As many as 305 cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Ahmedabad city alone in the last 24 hours on Friday. It was followed by 205 new cases in Surat city, 116 in Vadodara and 83 in Rajkot city.

Across the state, 1,420 new cases were reported on Friday. On Thursday, Gujarat had added 1,340 cases, while on November 12, it had reported 1,120 cases.

