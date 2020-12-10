Ahmedabad, Dec 10 (PTI) With the addition of 1,270 coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat on Thursday, its infection tally reached 2,24,081, the state health department said.

The virus claimed the lives of 12 patients in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,135, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar to Replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA Chairperson? NCP Denies, Calls Media Reports ‘Unsubstantiated’.

A total of 1,465 patients recovered from the infection and were given discharge from hospitals.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,24,081; new cases 1,270; death toll 4,135; recovered 2,06,126; active cases 13,820 and people tested so far 82,92,641.

Also Read | CBSE Exams 2021 Dates and Schedule Not Released, Datesheet of Class 12th Examination Circulating on Social Media is ‘Fake’: Official Notice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)