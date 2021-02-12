Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat increased by 268 on Friday to reach 2,64,718, a health official said.

The recovery count rose by 281 to reach 2,58,551.

The sole death from the infection during the day took place in Ahmedabad, taking the death toll in the state to 4,400, he added.

The recovery rate in Gujarat now stands at 97.67 per cent, leaving the state with 1,767 active cases including 28 on ventilator support, the official said.

Ahmedabad district accounted for 60 of the new cases, followed by 53 in Vadodara, 46 in Rajkot and 36 in Surat. Ten out of 33 districts in the state did not report a single new COVID-19 case.

As many as 25,823 frontline workers were vaccinated against the infection on Friday, taking the total number of inoculated persons in Gujarat to 7.67 lakh, a state government release said.

In the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, the caseload stood at 3,372, including two deaths and 3,368 recoveries, leaving it with two active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,64,718, new cases 268, death toll 4,400, discharged 2,58,551, active cases 1,767, and people tested so far - figures not released.

