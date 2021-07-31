Ahmedabad, Jul 31 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, taking the toll to 8,24,877, an official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,076 as no death was reported during the day, while the recovery count rose by 35 to touch 8,14,549, which is 98.75 per cent of the caseload, he said.

The active tally is 252, including six critical patients, he added.

The state has not reported a single coronavirus death since July 19, the official pointed out.

Ahmedabad led with 10 cases, followed by three in Vadodara, among other districts, the official informed.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu saw its COVID-19 tally reach 10,622 after six cases were detected on Saturday, while the recovery count rose to 10,589 as six people were discharged.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,877, new cases 27, death toll 10,076, discharged 8,14,549, active cases 252, people tested so far - figures not released.

