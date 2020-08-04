Ahmedabad, Aug 4 (PTI) In a desperate attempt to have his final semester exams cancelled, an engineering diploma student of the Gujarat Technological University allegedly leaked the institution's data on other websites and social media platforms, police said on Tuesday.

Mohit Chothani (23) was nabbed from his home in Junagadh on Tuesday, a statement issued by the Ahmedabad cyber crime branch said.

The accused, a diploma student, was in the final semester of the course at city-based RC Technical Institute, which is affiliated with the state-run GTU, it was stated.

As per the release, on July 30, GTU officials found that someone had stolen photographs and ID proofs of some of its final semester students and uploaded it on other websites and shared the same on social media.

The GTU had conducted a mock test for 1,275 final semester diploma and degree engineering students on July 29 to prepare them for the final exams, an official said.

The next day, personal data of some of these students was leaked on the Internet, prompting GTU authorities to lodge a police complaint, he said.

Investigations revealed that Chothani was unhappy about the GTU's decision to conduct final semester exam amid the coronavirus pandemic and was hoping that the data leak would compel it to postpone the same, he said.

The accused then stole personal information of some of the students from the GTU's server and shared them on some websites and social media, the official said.

