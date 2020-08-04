New Delhi, August 4: Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday. The minister took COVID-19 test after showing symptoms. The result came positive. On doctors advice, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted to Hospital. Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Hospital.

According to reports, Pradhan was in self-isolation after some officials from his staff tested positive for the infection. The 51-year-old had developed COVID-like symptoms on Monday and tested on Tuesday. The minister has been admitted to Medanta Hospital.

#COVID19 के लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया जिसमें मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। डाक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अस्पताल में भर्ती हूँ और स्वस्थ हूँ। — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 4, 2020

This development comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Congress leader Siddharamaiah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have also tested positive for COVID-19.

