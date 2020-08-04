New Delhi, August 4: Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday. The minister took COVID-19 test after showing symptoms. The result came positive. On doctors advice, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted to Hospital. Amit Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Hospital.

According to reports, Pradhan was in self-isolation after some officials from his staff tested positive for the infection. The 51-year-old had developed COVID-like symptoms on Monday and tested on Tuesday. The minister has been admitted to Medanta Hospital.

This development comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Congress leader Siddharamaiah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have also tested positive for COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).