Surat, Nov 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Gujarat's Surat district rose to 41,050, after 277 fresh infections were detected in the region on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

With the death of two COVID-19 patients in the city, the toll in the district has reached 1,056, the official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Negative Test Report Not Mandatory For Flight Crew in Maharashtra.

While 187 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the city, 42 recoveries were reported in the rural areas, he said.

Of the latest cases, 221 were detected in the city, while 56 were reported from the rural parts of the district, the official said.

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar: Over 1 Lakh Evacuated from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in View of Cyclone, Says NDRF DG SN Pradhan.

In light of the rise in coronavirus cases in Surat city, minister Kumar Kanani on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of the civil hospital, and said that 2,225 beds are currently available in the facility.

Adequate number of ventilators, oxygen, beds, and medicines were also available, he said, adding that a large number of patients were in home isolation.

People getting tested for the virus at government facilities for COVID-19 negative certificates for travel abroad or to other states will have to pay a minimum amount of a little over Rs 1,000 as per a government notification, Kanani said.

According to the Surat Municipal Corporation, 29,124 patients have recovered from the infection in the city, which has recorded a recovery rate of 93.8 per cent.

There are currently 495 patients admitted in city hospitals, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)