Ahmedabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,455 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,18,788, the state health department said.

With 17 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll mounted to 4,081, it said.

Also Read | Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude On Richter Scale Hits Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

At 1,485, the number of recoveries exceeded the new cases.

The tally of recoveries in the state now stands at 2,00,012, taking the case recovery rate to 91.42 per cent, the department said a release.

Also Read | London Police Beefs Up Security at Indian High Commission Amid Pro-Farmer Demonstrations, ‘Anti-India Slogans Raised’, Says Report (Watch Video).

The state now has 14,695 active cases.

With 69,310 samples being tested during the day, the overall tally of tests rose to 82,41,960, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)