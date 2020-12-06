Diglipur, December 6: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred 55 kilometers south-southeast of Diglipur at 7:05 pm at a depth of 10 kilometers. Earthquake in Uttarakhand: 3.9 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Haridwar.

No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

