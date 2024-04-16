Ahmedabad, Apr 16 (PTI) As many as 23 candidates from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Patry and opposition Congress on Tuesday filed their nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat.

BJP leader and Union Minister Parshottam Rupala held a two-km road show in Rajkot city before filing his papers for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel remained present when Mitesh Patel, BJP candidate and sitting MP from the Anand seat, submitted his candidature form to the poll authorities.

BJP candidates Dinesh Makwana (Ahmedabad-West), Rekhaben Chaudhary (Banaskantha), Bharatsinh Dabhi (Patan), Haribhai Patel (Mehsana), Devusinh Chauhan (Kheda), Vinod Chavda (Kutch), Shobhna Baraiya (Sabarmantha) and Jashu Rathwa (Chhota Udaipur) also filed their nomination during the day.

The saffron party has also fielded Prabhu Vasava (Bardoli), Hemang Joshi (Vadodara), Mukesh Dalal (Surat), Rajesh Chudasama (Junagadh), Jasvantsinh Bhabhor (Dahod) and Nimuben Bambhania (Bhavnagar), who filed their nomination papers at their respective places.

Congress's Sonal Patel (Gandhinagar), Lalit Vasoya (Porbandar), Gulabsinh Chauhan (Panchmahal), Sukhram Rathva (Chhota Udaipur), Anant Patel (Valsad), Jenny Thummar (Amreli) and Bharat Makwana (Ahmedabad-West) filed their papers.

The last date for filing nominations is April 19, and candidatures can be withdrawn till April 22.

Voting for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on May 7 in a single phase.

