Chennai, April 16: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Tuesday said that the electioneering and campaigning for all the political parties will end by 6 pm on Wednesday, April 17. Tamil Nadu CEO Satyabrata Sahoo said that strict regulations will come into force across Tamil Nadu from 6 pm on Wednesday, April 17. The regulations will be in force till the closure of polls, under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 195.

The CEO, in a statement, said that no one shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting or procession in connection with the election after 6 pm on Wednesday. "No one shall display to the public, any election matter by means of cinematographs, television or other similar apparatus such as FM Radio, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and this include all electronic forms of communication, including SMS and the internet," the statement added.

It said that no one shall propagate any election matter to the public by holding or by arranging the holding of, any musical concert or any theatrical performance or any other form of entertainment or amusement, with a view to attract members of the public. “Any violation of this and the above two provisions is punishable with imprisonment for 2 years or a fine or both, with reference to Section 126 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,”

The Chief Electoral officer added that all political functionaries and party workers, among others, who have been brought from outside the constituency and who are not voters of the constituency should leave the constituency immediately after 6 pm on April 17. The statement also said that wedding and community halls, lodges and guest houses would be checked to find out if outsiders have been accommodated on the premises.

“Vehicle permits provided to candidates, including star campaigners would cease to be valid with effect from 6 pm on April 17,” the statement added. Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 19, Friday.