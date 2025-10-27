Gandhinagar, October 27: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, at the inauguration of India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, stated that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has embraced the path of 'Samudra Se Samriddhi' and transformed its ports into gateways of prosperity.

The Chief Minister delivered an impactful presentation on Gujarat's maritime sector at the inaugural session of India Maritime Week 2025, organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, from October 27 to 31 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. Gujarat: All Ministers Except CM Bhupendra Patel Resign Ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle as BJP Plans Major Revamp.

This biennial mega event was inaugurated by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Goa, and Odisha. The event brought together maritime industry leaders, innovators, investors, and stakeholders from over 100 countries on one platform.

In his address at the inaugural session, the Chief Minister highlighted Gujarat's maritime heritage and its journey of global progress, stating that the ecosystem developed in Gujarat for both chip and ship manufacturing will accelerate the realisation of the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Vikram Samvat 2082: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Extends Greetings, Urges Citizens To Support ‘Vocal for Local’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Gujarat has emerged as a global leader in maritime excellence. The glorious journey of maritime development began two decades ago when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. His vision of 'Samudra Se Samriddhi' has made Gujarat the 'Maritime Gateway of the Nation' for countries across the world, he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that under the guidance of the PM, Gujarat has strengthened connectivity by linking its ports to road and rail networks, while also promoting private-sector participation. Owing to this vision, Gujarat's ports today have become vibrant centres of trade, employment, industry, and development.

Referring to the achievements of Gujarat's maritime sector, the Chief Minister mentioned that Gujarat has provided the country with a unique and successful model of port-led development. Today, the state handles over 40 per cent of the country's total cargo traffic. He added that Gujarat is also leading in the LNG and LPG sectors. The LNG terminal at Dahej handles over 80 per cent of India's total LNG-LPG capacity. Moreover, 98 per cent of India's ship recycling takes place at the Alang Ship Recycling Yard in Gujarat. He emphasised that Gujarat's maritime identity is not limited to modern infrastructure but is also deeply rooted in the state's ancient heritage and glory.

He said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, a National Maritime Heritage Complex is being constructed at Lothal, the site of one of the world's oldest dockyards. This iconic project stands as a testament to the Prime Minister's vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi". Chief Minister mentioned that Gujarat aims to enhance the capacity of its major and non-major ports to 3,000 MMTPA by 2047 in alignment with the Prime Minister's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

Speaking about Gujarat's initiatives to advance the Prime Minister's vision for the Blue Economy, the Chief Minister said the state is implementing multiple Blue Economy strategies. Efforts are underway to strengthen maritime innovation, skill development, and the overall maritime sector ecosystem. He added that Gujarat has implemented several projects for coastal community development and fisheries. Similarly, under the Sagarmala Project, rapid progress is being made on port modernisation, connectivity, and smart industrial port city projects.

Highlighting the uniqueness of Gujarat's ship recycling industry, the Chief Minister shared that over 40,000 youth have been trained through the institute located at the world's largest ship recycling yard in Alang, thereby ensuring future employment and safety in the ship recycling sector. The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has set a goal for India to be among the world's top five shipbuilding nations. In line with that vision, Gujarat is expanding the capacity of existing shipyards and formulating a holistic, supportive policy framework.

Chief Minister Patel emphasised the importance of inclusive growth in the maritime sector to realise the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and urged collective efforts to achieve the objectives of the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. On this occasion, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, as well as other dignitaries, were present.

