Gandhinagar, October 22: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended greetings to all citizens of Gujarat on the first day of Vikram Samvat 2082. He expressed hope that this New Year brings prosperity to Gujarat and propels the state to new heights of progress in the nation.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister urged all citizens to embrace the spirit of 'Har Ghar Swadeshi' and 'Vocal for Local' and actively contribute towards realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. "On the auspicious commencement of the new year, at Annexe Circuit House, Shahibag, Ahmedabad, citizens exchanged greetings. Expressing auspicious wishes to move forward together in the construction of a developed Gujarat," CM Patel wrote on X. Gujarat CM Extends Diwali, Vikram Samvat 2082 New Year Greetings.

At the beginning of the New Year, the Chief Minister visited the Bhadrakali Mata Temple near Lal Darwaja in Ahmedabad and prayed to Goddess Bhadrakali for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the citizens of the state.

Thereafter, CM extended New Year greetings to eminent citizens and people at Annexe Circuit House, Shahibag.

CM Patel offered prayers at the Bhadra Kali Mataji Temple in Ahmedabad earlier this morning. "At the beginning of the new year, I had the good fortune to visit and worship at the Bhadra Kali Mataji Temple in Ahmedabad. I prayed at Mataji's holy feet for the all-round development of Gujarat and the well-being of its citizens. On this occasion, State President Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Urban Development and Urban Housing, Darshna Vaghela, Member of Parliament, Dinesh Makwana, Mayor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Pratibha Jain, local MLAs, leaders, and a large number of citizens were present. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to Worship Panchdev Temple on Beginning of Vikram Samvat 2082.

On the occasion of the New Year, the Chief Minister visited the Police Officers' Mess at Shahibaug Dafnala and extended greetings to senior police officers and their families. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner GS Malik, along with other senior police officers and their family members, were present on the occasion.

