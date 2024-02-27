Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Swaminarayan Medical College in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Tuesday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present during the inauguration ceremony.

The Swaminarayan Medical College committee elated with the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Patel in the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Swaminarayan University, Swami Bhaktvatsal said that the College has been constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crores.

"The first medical college of the Swaminarayan Group has been inaugurated today by Home Minister Amit Shah. It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crores with classrooms, laboratories, a library, and facilities for research programs," Swami Bhaktvatsal told ANI.

He further said that our vision is to serve the poor community of the region.

"We want to produce doctors who can contribute to society and work for the poor," Swami said.

Earlier today, Amit Shah offered prayers at Kapileshwar Mahadev Temple located at Kalol in Gujarat.

"Sri Kapileshwar Mahadev Temple, located at Kalol in Gujarat, is a center of special faith among devotees. Today, Lord Shiva's darshan and worship were performed here and prayers were made for the happiness and prosperity of the countrymen," Shah posted on X. (ANI)

