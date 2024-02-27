Ghaziabad, February 27: A 23-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of an apartment following her husband's death, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Vaishali Sector-3 under the Kaushambi police station area on Monday night around 9.00 pm. The police reached the spot from where she was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

After being administered the first aid, she was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning, ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh said. On Monday, the newly wed couple went to the zoo in Delhi, where Abhishek experienced pain in his chest. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Deliberately Crushes Puppies in Kanpur, Probe Launched As Disturbing Video Surfaces.

His wife Anjali immediately called his friends, who rushed him to the GTB Hospital from where he was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment, where he died due to heart attack. Goods Train Passes Over Woman in Uttar Pradesh Video: Woman Escapes Unhurt After She Falls Unconscious on Railway Track in Kasganj As Train Runs Over Her.

His body was brought home on Monday night. A relative told the police that Anjali, who was weeping nearby the body, stood up all of sudden and went to the balcony and jumped, ACP Singh said.

