Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Centre has provided whatever assistance is required for the Ministry of Cooperation. He urged the farmers to move towards organic farming.

He unveiled statues of Shri Rajkot District Co-Operative Bank Ltd. (RDC) Bank Ex-Chairman Vallabhbhai Patel and Vitthalbhai Radadiya at Vitthalbhai Radadiya District Bank Building, Rajkot, on Monday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Suspecting Affair, Man Slits Wife's Throat in Front of Kids inGautam Buddha Nagar; Later Calls Police.

Amit Shah said, "Until now, no government had considered the cooperative sector, but in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi established a separate Ministry of Cooperation for the first time. We provide whatever assistance is needed from this ministry, and Rajkot has consistently achieved exceptional results in this area and has even won awards."

Interacting with farmers, Amit Shah said that organic farming will fetch better prices for them in the future.

Also Read | Kollam Horror: Man Hacks Wife to Death With Knife in Kerala, Announces Murder During Facebook Live Before Surrendering to Police.

Amit Shah further said, "Reducing the use of fertilisers and urea will further revitalise our agriculture, and organic farming will fetch better prices in the future. I urge all farmers to move toward organic farming in the coming days, as this is a national need. Organic farming will ensure the health of both farmers and all of us in the future."

He further said that he was very pleased to attend the annual meeting of the District Cooperative Bank in Rajkot.

"I also had the opportunity to unveil the statues of two farmers' sons, Vallabhbhai Patel and Vitthalbhai Radaria, as both of these great men have done tremendous work and made significant contributions to the cooperative sector. Jayesh Radaria is leading the work he has done in the cooperative sector, from government banks to the cooperative sector, and I have come here at his invitation. I congratulate him for the contributions he has made to farmers, from the Rajkot District Bank to the Cooperative Society, and for the families he has worked day and night to strengthen the cooperative society and the bank," he added.

Shah also attended the ISKCON Temple Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Surat on Monday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)