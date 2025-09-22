Kollam, September 22: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Kerala, where a man allegedly hacked his wife to death in Kollam. The alleged incident occured today, September 22 at Koothanadi near Punalur. After killing his wife, the accused announced her murder on Facebook live. The deceased woman was later identified as Shalini (39), a resident of Koothanadi in Placheri.

The accused has been identified as Isaac. Police officials said that after killing his wife Shailin, Issac surrendered at the Punalur police station. According to a report in PTI, the couple were facing marital issues. As per the FIR, when Shailin went near the pipeline behind the kitchen to take a bath at around 6:30 AM, Issac allegedly attacked her with a knife. Kerala Shocker: Couple Arrested in Pathanamthitta for Honeytrap Assault on Youths.

It is reported that Shalini suffered deep injuries on her neck, chest, and back in the knife attack. Soon after he killed his wife, Issac went live on Facebook where he admitted to killing his wife. During his Facebook live, the accused also made allegations of distrust and misappropriation of jewellery against Shalini.

Post this, he reached the police station and informef cops about murdering his wife. A police team rushed to the couple's home, where they found Shailini dead. Later, the victim's body was shifted to a hospital. Meanwhile, cops said that the forensic team is examining the house where the crime took place. The police have also seized mobile phones of Issac and Shailini. Kerala Shocker: Daughter-in-Law of Former Wayanad DCC Treasurer Attempts Suicide by Slitting Her Wrist; Alleges Betrayal by Congress.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the couple's 19-year-old son, the police registered a case under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

