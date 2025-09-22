Lucknow, September 22: A 36-year-old man allegedly slit his wife’s throat in front of their children in Dadri in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, after suspecting her of having an extramarital affair. After the heinous crime, the man called the police and allegedly confessed to the crime. The accused was then arrested.

According to the Times of India, the accused, identified as Sonu Sharma, originally from Bulandshahr, had been living with his wife, Chanchal Sharma (28), and their two children, aged seven and five, in a rented house in Dadri. Police said Sonu, who had been out of work for two months, frequently quarrelled with his wife, who worked at a pizza outlet to support the family. Lucknow Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspected Impotency Plot, Claims She Laced His Food With Sedatives To Make Him Sexually Dysfunctional.

Man Slits Wife’s Throat in Front of Kids in Uttar Pradesh

On Sunday morning, a heated argument broke out around 5 am. In a fit of rage, Sonu allegedly covered Chanchal’s face with a cloth and attacked her with a knife, killing her on the spot. Their two children, who woke up to their mother’s screams, tried to intervene but were pushed aside. Dowry Death in UP: Man Who Killed Wife Over Dowry Demand in Shikarpur Village and Faked Murder As COVID-19 Case Awarded 10 Years in Jail.

According to officials, Sonu later dialled the emergency helpline and informed police, saying he had murdered his wife. A team rushed to the spot and found the body inside the house. Sonu attempted to flee after the call but was arrested shortly after. Police have registered a case of murder, and the accused remains in custody.

