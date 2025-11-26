Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Gujarat government is continuing to strengthen the campaigns 'Har Ghar Swadeshi' and 'Vocal for Local' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state is trying to bring fresh momentum to the Swadeshi movement by encouraging artisans across the handicraft sector.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government is helping traditional craftsmanship find its place in today's market following the vision of 'From Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The government's organisation 'Garvi Gurjari' has become a strong support system for artisans. With its guidance and encouragement, new opportunities are opening for local artisans across Gujarat.

Among them, the journey of Gandhinagar's Kalamkari artist Riddhi Chavda stands out.

As per the CMO, Riddhiben's story began in 2019, when she first picked up a brush to explore the intricate beauty of Kalamkari and other traditional hand-painted art forms. With no formal training, she taught herself through sheer curiosity and determination, inspired by the richness of Indian folk traditions. In the early years, she created exquisite hand-painted Kalamkari sarees, dupattas, and cushions. Each piece told a story of mythology, nature, and emotion, brought to life with painstaking detail. But while her work was admired for its intricacy, the process was time-consuming and the products often too costly for regular buyers.

Ridhhiben shared, "It was beautiful work, but it was slow and expensive. I wanted to make Kalamkari something people could bring into their daily lives, not just for special occasions."

Everything changed when Riddhi began taking customised orders and was later introduced to Garvi Gurjari, a platform of the Government of Gujarat, to support traditional artisans. With Garvi Gurjari's guidance, Riddhiben found new opportunities and took Kalamkari into everyday spaces, reaching far beyond textiles. With their support, Riddhi began creating home accessories like candles, coasters, trays, and other decor pieces, blending the timeless elegance of Kalamkari with modern aesthetics. The products soon became popular among customers. Riddhiben's efforts aligned with 'Har Ghar Swadeshi' campaign, a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which encouraged the use of indigenous products in every household.

After receiving a Diwali gift order for the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) through Garvi Gurjari, Riddhi Chavda set a heartfelt example of women empowerment by creating employment opportunities for more than 20 women in her workshop. Riddhiben mentioned, "Government of Gujarat's Garvi Gurjari gave me direction, new ideas and access to a wider market, letting us diversify our products. Our aim is to empower women and nurture creativity through this craft."

To establish, sustain and develop the unique identity of Gujarat's handicrafts and handlooms across India and the world, the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation (GSHHDC) continues to nurture and preserve this rich heritage.

Through the GSHHDC's 'Garvi Gurjari' emporium, village artisans and traditional craft communities are experiencing continued growth. Garvi Gurjari brings the art, craft, and dedicated work of thousands of artisans (from remote villages) to people everywhere, consistently working to increase the reach and sales of their products. Garvi Gurjari has become a trusted platform that supports artisans' journey by offering financial support, design guidance and market linkages, helping them build a stronger and confident future. (ANI)

