Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Annual General Meeting of the cooperative institutions and the Sahkar Se Samriddhi program organised by the Agriculture and Rural Development Council in Amreli, according to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Amreli District Central Cooperative Bank, Amreli District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Ltd - Amar Dairy, Amreli District Cooperative Union, Amreli District Government Purchase and Sale Union Ltd. and other cooperative institutions joined this occasion.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described the Annual General Meeting of the district's cooperative institutions as an opportunity to realise Sahkar Se Samruddhi and stated that in the freedom struggle, under the leadership of two sons of soil, Pujya Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gujarat was at the forefront. The freedom movement gave impetus to cooperative activities. Gandhiji promoted Gram Swaraj, and Sardar Patel united the farmers, giving a new direction to the freedom movement through milk cooperative societies.

The Chief Minister added that the Prime Minister has given direction to align the essence of cooperatives with the changing times, giving it a new form. Under his leadership, after decades of independence, a separate Ministry of Cooperation has been established in the country. With the commitment to progress together, the cooperative sector has received new direction and energy. Today, Gujarat's cooperative institutions have become exemplary for other states. He further said that with the development of the cooperative sector in Amreli and across Saurashtra, farmers, agriculture, women and villages have become empowered, and this programme is an excellent example of it.

The Chief Minister appreciated the effective work done by Dileep Sanghani in the cooperative sector and stated that cooperative institutions are working with the mantra of Jankalyan (public welfare) and Janseva (public service). The Amreli District Central Cooperative Bank has become a symbol of trust. The bank, keeping in mind the concerns of farmers, was the first to start the Grameen Group Aakashmat Vima Yojana. It is a matter of pride that the district cooperative bank has won national awards in the Atal Pension Yojana launched by the Prime Minister for the last three years. It is noteworthy that the District Milk Producers' Cooperative Union is running Amar Dairy for the welfare of animal husbandry farmers, through which more than 35,000 people have gained employment today. Gujarat Women's Credit Cooperative Society is making women self-reliant by providing loans, thereby realising the Prime Minister's vision of women's empowerment.

With the spirit of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas", the cooperative ethos is deeply embedded in the character and culture of Gujaratis. The long-sighted vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister has greatly benefitted Gujarat's cooperative sector. Around 1 crore 65 lakh members are active in the 89,000 cooperative institutions across the state. The network of cooperative unions and societies has expanded to the rural level. The total turnover of the cooperative sector in the state has crossed Rs. 4 lakh crore. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, cooperative societies are being transformed into multipurpose organisations, and the ecosystem associated with the cooperative sector is also being reshaped.

By the year 2047, the Prime Minister has resolved to make India a developed nation with the spirit of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Sahkar". To realise this resolution, he has called upon the citizens of the country to contribute towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. He has emphasised that "whether it is chips or ships, their production must take place in India."

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that during the upcoming sacred festivals of Navratri and Diwali, we should accelerate "Vocal for Local" and insist on buying indigenous products made by women's groups. By purchasing goods produced in our country during these festivals, let us adopt swadeshi and collectively realise the resolve for prosperity.

On this occasion, Dileepbhai Sanghani, President of the Indian National Federation - IFFCO, stated that at the core of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat lies the upliftment of the poor, rural communities, farmers and women, in which the cooperative sector plays an important role. He further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has become vibrant and advanced in the dairy sector.

Referring to collective efforts during the COVID-19 period with the support of the Agriculture and Rural Development Council, cooperative leaders and industrialists, he mentioned that a fund of crores was collected to prevent farmers from having to pay extra interest on their loans. He also highlighted initiatives such as Kisan Credit Cards, Aksmat Vima Yojana and loans for farmers to buy houses. Cooperative institutions, he said, are working not for profit but for the safety, prosperity and welfare of their members, the statement added.

On this occasion, IFFCO Managing Director K. J. Patel called upon all cooperative societies present to realise the Prime Minister's vision of Sahakar thi Samruddhi, he said that cooperative societies in Saurashtra are moving firmly on the path of progress.

He also mentioned that IFFCO is carrying out notable work to double farmers' income. Indian scientists have invented nano fertilisers to prevent pollution of soil, water and air. If used in the right manner and method in farming, these have many benefits. Therefore, let us move towards prosperity with cooperation by enhancing the fertility of Mother Earth.

Chairman of Amar Dairy, Ashvinbhai Savaliya, extended welcome and stated that the cooperative sector of Amreli district has always had a distinct vision. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Dilipbhai Sanghani resolved the obstacles in the development of the dairy sector and led Saurashtra towards a White Revolution. He also played a role in increasing milk production through technological and innovative changes in animal husbandry.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister distributed a cheque of Rs two lakh to a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Vima Yojana and Rs 3 lakh to a beneficiary of the Grameen Group Aakashmat Vima Yojana. He also handed over a micro ATM to the Randal Dadva Seva Cooperative Society.

At this event, special honours were conferred by the Chief Minister upon Jignesh Patel for becoming Chairman of the Gujarat Market Control Board, Harsh Mukeshbhai Sanghani for being elected as Chairman of the Youth Committee of the International Cooperative Alliance, and Ashokbhai Gondaliya, appointed as a banking expert in the only cooperative university at the national level.

In the same initiative, elderly individuals who had contributed for a long time in the cooperative sector were also honoured. Before attending the General Meeting of the cooperative institutions, the Chief Minister planted trees and distributed saplings to members, the statement added.

This programme was attended by Member of Parliament Bharatbhai Sutariya, MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kaushik Vekariya, MLAs Mahesh Kaswala, Hira Solanki, J. V. Kakadiya, Janak Talaviya, Vice Chairman of Amul Gordhan Paneliya, Marketing Director of IFFCO Yogendra Kumar, leader Atulbhai Kanani, former MP Naran Kachhadiya, cooperative sector leaders including Bhavna. Gondaliya, Manish Sanghani, Arun Patel, Alpaben Ramani, Harjibhai Narola, as well as members of cooperative institutions, farmers and cattle rearers in large numbers. (ANI)

