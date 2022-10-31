New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his programmes, including the scheduled roadshow in Haryana's Adampur, for the upcoming bypoll in the assembly seat, in the wake of the collapse of the bridge in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday evening, in which over 130 people were killed.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal's two-day visit to Gujarat had concluded on Sunday. The Adampur Assembly seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from his traditional seat and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP is trying to get a foothold in Haryana and eying on the bypoll in Adampur and upcoming Panchayat and Zila Parishad elections in the state.

"Very sad news is coming from Gujarat. Many people are reported to have fallen into the river due to the collapse of the bridge in Morbi. I pray to God for their life and health," tweeted Kejriwal on Sunday after the collapse of the 230-metre-long suspension bridge in Morbi.

On Monday morning, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi informed that the death toll in the mishap had gone up to 132.

Gujarat Chief Minister has constituted a high-powered committee to investigate the bridge collapse.

Briefing mediapersons here, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "The death toll in the Morbi hanging bridge collapse incident has gone up to 132. The Chief Minister has constituted a high power committee yesterday itself while leaving Ahmedabad. All officers, posted at different locations, were asked to report at Morbi by 2 am. The investigation is going on."

The Gujarat Home Minister further informed that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

"An investigation has begun today under the leadership of Range IGP," Sanghavi said. Everyone worked all through the night. The Navy, NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force), Air Force and Army arrived at the spot quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night for search and rescue operations," Sanghavi said.

Teams including Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF and Fire Brigade conducted a search operation throughout the night to find the victims who fell into the Macchu river after the bridge collapsed, as per officials. Indian Army teams deployed in Morbi, Gujarat carried out search and rescue operations for survivors of the mishap. All three defence services have deployed their teams for search operations. Three Indian Coast Guard teams consisting of divers, equipment, boats and other material have been deployed on-site at Morbi since last night, said Defence Ministry officials.

After the incident, Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Harshbhai Sanghvi, Minister Brijeshbhai Merja, and Minister of State Shri Arvindbhai Raiyani reached the incident spot at midnight and personally observed the rescue operation and gave directions.

According to the details from the district administration, after the mishap, the system was immediately activated and rescue operations started with the help of locals.

Besides this, teams from other places also started arriving at the spot. Around 40 doctors from various health centres, Rajkot PDU Hospital and Surendranagar Civil Hospital started emergency treatment of the injured at the Morbi Civil Hospital.

After the collapse of the bridge, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation boat and rescue materials including life jackets reached Morbi and started the rescue operation.

Emergency ambulances from Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh Metropolitan Municipality and Morbi Municipality were running throughout the night to bring the injured to the hospital immediately.

Several private ambulances were also involved in the rescue operation. Army team from Surendranagar joined with its three ambulances and equipment, informed the officials. (ANI)

