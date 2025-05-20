Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 20 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday extended his wishes to six students from the state who succeeded in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"Delighted to share that 6 students from Gujarat have succeeded in the prestigious Indian Forest Service exam 2024 conducted by UPSC. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for a bright future to all successful candidates. The Indian Forest Service plays a crucial role in conserving our natural resources and ecosystem. The remarkable performance of Gujarat's youth in such a vital domain is a matter of great pride for us all," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Also Read | Kempaiah Somashekar New Manipur HC CJ: President Appoints Karnataka HC Judge as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

The Chief Minister lauded the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) for its dedicated training efforts for UPSC aspirants.

"SPIPA's dedicated training efforts for UPSC aspirants continue to bear excellent results. Earlier, 26 students succeeded in the Civil Services Exam as well -- the best ever for Gujarat. These consistent successes reflect the commitment of the Gujarat Government, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to empower youth through quality training for competitive exams," he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Hit With Sex Scandal: DMK Sacks Worker After Wife Accuses Him of Torture, Grooming Girls for Sex With Politicians.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister successfully finalised the online admission allotment process for over 20,000 students in standard 5 who have qualified in this year's Common Entrance Test. This process ensures their admission to 115 residential schools across Gujarat, as per the statement.The CM was joined by Education Minister Dr Kuber Dindor and Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya.

According to the release, under the Chief Minister's guidance, the Education Department has adopted an approach to provide admission opportunities in various government schemes to CET-qualified students through a state-developed common portal. Under this initiative, the State Examination Board conducted the CET for Class 5 students on March 22 this year.

The CM then allocated online scholarships and residential school admissions to the students who cleared the CET, supporting their education. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)