Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel completed the online admission allotment process for over 20,000 standard 5 students across Gujarat who qualified in this year's Common Entrance Test, ensuring their admission to 115 residential schools, according to an official press release.

The Chief Minister was joined by Education Minister Dr Kuber Dindor and Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya.

Under the Chief Minister's guidance, the Education Department has adopted an approach to provide admission opportunities in various government schemes to CET-qualified students through a state-developed common portal, the release stated. Under this initiative, the State Examination Board conducted the CET for Class 5 students on March 22 this year. The CM then allocated online scholarships and residential school admissions to the students who cleared the CET, supporting their education.

Over Rs 16 crore was disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer to 30,000 students, 14,595 boys and 15,405 girls, under Mukhayamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana. This scheme ensures that students from government and grant-in-aid schools in the state receive quality education from Class 6 to 12. The scholarship application process is also available online.

The occasion was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tribal Development Department J.P. Gupta, Principal Secretary of Education Mukesh Kumar, Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Ranjith Kumar, and senior officers from the Education Department. (ANI)

