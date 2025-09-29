Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 29 (ANI): On the seventh day of the auspicious Navratri festival, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended various Garba festivals in the Ghatlodia constituency of Ahmedabad.

He graced the Garba festivals organised in the areas of Shilaj, SP Ring Road, and Shela, where he greeted the participants and encouraged them with his presence.

He also offered prayers and received blessings of the Goddess at the various Garba festivals. On this occasion, City BJP President Prerak Shah, office bearers, corporators, and other people were present.

Meanwhile, in Gandevi, Navsari, people celebrated Shardiya Navratri with enthusiasm by performing the traditional Dori Raas Garba, a rope-based dance form.

Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is one of the most vibrant Hindu festivals, dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. The nine-night festival is marked by prayers, fasting, devotional songs, and energetic dance forms such as Garba and Dandiya Raas. In Gujarat, large community gatherings and cultural performances form the heart of the celebrations.

The festive fervour is also reflected in Kolkata, where Durga Puja pandals are drawing attention with themes rooted in artificial intelligence, environmental concerns and evolving family dynamics, blending creativity with devotion.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 'Kesariya Garba' Navratri celebration held at the Ram Katha Ground in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Union Home Minister's appearance at the cultural event came a day after he visited several Garba celebrations organised by various residential associations in Ahmedabad, as part of the ongoing Sharadiya Navratri festivities.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah shared glimpses of the celebration and expressed his devotion to the Goddess.

"On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I participated in the Navratri Garba festival at Vrajdham Apartment and Orchid Legacy in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej Ward and received the blessings of Mother Goddess," he said in the post. (ANI)

